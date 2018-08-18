IDs Released As Bodies Of Father, Son Who Went Missing While Rafting Located

The bodies of the father and son who went missing early Saturday morning while rafting on a river in the Hudson Valley have been located and identified.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, two juveniles were rafting under adult supervision on the Neversink River, located north of I-84 and west of Route 17 in Orange County.

As the two returned to shore, an adult male saw one of the juveniles fall out of the raft and dove in to rescue him.

The adult male was able to get the juvenile back into the raft, when it flipped over.

The two victims, a father and son, did not resurface.

Since Saturday, State Police, along with NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers, local law enforcement, fire departments and EMS, have been searching the river for the two victims.

On Day 3 of the search on Monday, State Police Aviation, along with Forest Rangers, located the victims in the water in area of Shore Drive of the Neversink River.

The victims have been identified as Marco Avila, 46, and Marcos Avila, 9, of Queens.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.