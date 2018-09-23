Major, Temporary Shift Of Rockland-Bound New Tappan Zee Bridge Traffic Scheduled

A major, temporary lane shift is coming for Rockland-bound traffic on the new Tappan Zee Bridge.

The New York State Thruway Authority announced Wednesday that operations to shift four lanes of Rockland-bound traffic to the opposite side of the concrete median bridge's westbound span will take place around 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, weather permitting.

The temporary lane shift will allow crews to construct the bridge’s bicycle and pedestrian path and its six overlooks, the Authority said.

Motorists can expect multiple lane closures, while at least one Rockland-bound lane will remain open except when State Police stop and temporarily hold traffic.

Work will require a temporary closure of the I-87/I-287, Exit 9 (Tarrytown – Sleepy Hollow – US Route 9) northbound on-ramp from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Saturday.

Northbound/westbound drivers will be detoured to the exit 8 on-ramp.

During the shift, there will be two traffic stops of all four northbound/westbound lanes near Exit 9 in Tarrytown, each lasting up to 20 minutes. The traffic stops will allow Thruway Authority and Tappan Zee Constructors workers to stage operations, stripe lanes at both ends of the bridge and shift barriers and equipment.

All four northbound/westbound lanes are scheduled to be fully open by 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29.

