Man Accused Of Using Fake Prescriptions To Get Oxycodone At Pharmacy

Working on a tip, Orange County law enforcement officials arrested a 64-year-old man for allegedly using fake prescriptions to get oxycodone and other drugs.

Eugene Anthony Lloyd, of New York City, was arrested Tuesday by officials with the Orange County Drug Task Force, Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Bureau of Narcotic Enforcement, after information was developed from the tip, said the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

According to the DA's Office, Lloyd was submitting forged prescriptions, in exchange for oxycodone and oxymorphone pills at the Dolsontown Pharmacy, 1291 Dolsontown Road, in the Town of Wawayanda.

During the arrest, officers recovered 120 oxycodone pills, 360 oxymorphone pills, and $3,780 in cash. The estimated street value of the pills is $21,000.

Lloyd was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a forged instrument, falsifying business records and possession of stolen property.

He is being held in the Orange County Jail on $100,000 cash and $300,000 bonds.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.