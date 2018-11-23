Man Arrested For DWI Following Traffic Stop In Spring Valley

A 46-year-old man was nabbed for allegedly driving drunk by Rockland County Sheriff's deputies following a traffic stop in Spring Valley.

Byron Sandoval-Vasquez, of Spring Valley, was arrested around 3:48 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 22, after being stopped for a traffic violation on South Main Street in Spring Valley, according to the Rockland County Sheriff's Office.

During the stop, Sandoval-Vasquez was found to be under the influence and had a blood-alcohol level above .08percent, police said.

He was charged with DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level above .08 percent. He was released on a summons to appear in court on Dec. 11.

