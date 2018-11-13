Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
news

Man Indicted in Carjacking Of Woman Outside Middletown YMCA

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
YMCA in Middletown.
YMCA in Middletown. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A carjacking that started outside the Middletown YMCA led to felony charges for a 28-year-old man who was indicted in Orange County Court.

Worcester, Massachusetts resident Felix Maldonado was indicted on two felony robbery counts, as well as menacing and petit larceny charges, misdemeanorson  Thursday.

A woman was attacked in the parking lot of the YMCA shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 22. The attacker, allegedly Maldonado, was in possession of a firearm and proceeded to steal the woman’s car and take off.

Police said that the stolen 2011 Nissan Sentra had a cell phone inside, which allowed investigators to “ping” the phone to determine where Maldonado was heading. He was later found on I-84 in Connecticut near Middlebury. The Nissan exited at I-84 and continued north into Watertown.

Connecticut State police troopers soon found the Nissan abandoned, still running at the intersection of Davis Street and Melrose Avenue in Watertown, police said. With the help of “observant citizens,” Maldonado was located at the Davis Street extension and he was arrested.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.