Man Indicted in Carjacking Of Woman Outside Middletown YMCA

A carjacking that started outside the Middletown YMCA led to felony charges for a 28-year-old man who was indicted in Orange County Court.

Worcester, Massachusetts resident Felix Maldonado was indicted on two felony robbery counts, as well as menacing and petit larceny charges, misdemeanorson Thursday.

A woman was attacked in the parking lot of the YMCA shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 22. The attacker, allegedly Maldonado, was in possession of a firearm and proceeded to steal the woman’s car and take off.

Police said that the stolen 2011 Nissan Sentra had a cell phone inside, which allowed investigators to “ping” the phone to determine where Maldonado was heading. He was later found on I-84 in Connecticut near Middlebury. The Nissan exited at I-84 and continued north into Watertown.

Connecticut State police troopers soon found the Nissan abandoned, still running at the intersection of Davis Street and Melrose Avenue in Watertown, police said. With the help of “observant citizens,” Maldonado was located at the Davis Street extension and he was arrested.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.