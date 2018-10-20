Man Sentenced For Fatally Shooting Brother In Area

A man who admitted intentionally killing his brother in the Hudson Valley has been sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for the crime.

George Bawn, 38, of Blooming Grove, was sentenced by Orange County Court Judge Craig Stephen Brown in connection with the shooting death of his brother, James Bawn, 35, on Feb. 6, at Mountain Lodge Park, in the Town of Blooming Grove, according to the Orange County State Attorney's Office.

Bawn had pleaded guilty in September to the murder that took place during a domestic dispute at his home, the DA's office said.

At the time that he pleaded guilty, Bawn admitted that he intentionally killed his brother by shooting him. Prosecutors argued that the victim had been shot four times in the head and torso with a .45 caliber pistol.

“Our community will be safer during the two decades that this defendant will be in prison,” said District Attorney David Hoovler. “This was an intentional violent murder of an unarmed man that is even more incomprehensible given the relationship between this defendant and his victim. I thank the New York State Police and the Town of Blooming Grove Police Department for their thorough investigation of this case.”

