Man Sentenced For Murder In Botched Area Robbery

A man who was the mastermind behind a robbery in the area that ended in a murder has been sentenced to more than 27 years to life in prison.

Omarrio Morrison, 26, of Newburgh was sentenced Wednesday for his part in the June 2017 murder of 63-year-old Raul Diaz-Martinez of Newburgh during the botched robbery, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

In June, Morrison was found guilty by a jury of murder, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of tampering with evidence.

During the trial, prosecutors said that Morrison had planned a robbery of the victim in his apartment on Chambers Street and recruited two other men to carry out the robbery and supplied them with pistols.

Dejoire Fox, 21, committed the robbery and shot and killed Diaz-Martinez in the process. Tyrees Canigan 17, acted as the lookout during the robbery. Both have pleaded guilty to murder, the DA's Office said.

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler thanked the City of Newburgh Police Department for their investigation of the case and the defendants’ apprehension.

“This sentence reflects the reality that killing a person during the commission of a felony is just as reprehensible and can be punished as severely as committing an intentional murder,” said Hoovler. “This defendant planned the robbery and then recruited others to carry it out. His cowardly attempt to insulate himself from criminal liability failed.”

