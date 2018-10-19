Man Sentenced For Selling Drugs To Police Informants At Palisades Center, Elsewhere

A 32-year-old man was sentenced to eight years in state prison after being found guilty during a jury trial for dealing drugs throughout Rockland County.

Stanley Juin of Spring Valley was found guilty of four counts of felony criminal sale of a controlled substance (cocaine) on at least four occasions between June 1 and June 29, 2017, to police informants at the Palisades Center in West Nyack and on South Mill Street in Nyack, said Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Zugibe.

"This investigation is another example of prosecutors and police working together to reduce drug dealing that too often plagues our community," said Zugibe. "The lengthy prison sentence underscores our commitment to improving the quality of life for the residents of Orangetown - and all of Rockland County."

The case was investigated by members of the Rockland County Drug Task Force and the Orangetown Police Department.

The eight-year prison term will be served concurrently with an unrelated sentence for the crime of felony criminal possession of a forged instrument.

