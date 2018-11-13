Contact Us
Man Who Allegedly Videotaped Galleria Mall Co-Worker Undressing In Fitting Room Indicted

Jose Munoz
Jose Munoz Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 28-year-old former employee at a children’s store in the area has been indicted for allegedly filming a co-worker who was undressing in a fitting room.

Jose Munoz of Middletown was arraigned on three counts of felony second-degree unlawful surveillance. Munoz pleaded not guilty to the charges on Thursday, Nov. 15 in Orange County Court.

The incident took place on Tuesday, Oct. 23 at The Children’s Place location in the Galleria Mall at Crystal Run in Middletown, state police said. His victim caught him, reported the incident to management at the store and police investigators were contacted.

Police said that a review of the store surveillance cameras showed that Munoz used his cell phone to peer into the fitting room while his victim was inside. He was arrested the day after the incident, on Wednesday, Oct. 24. An Order of Protection was issued on behalf of Munoz’s victim.

Munoz is scheduled to appear in Orange County Court on Monday, Dec. 12. Munoz remains released on $20,000 bond.

