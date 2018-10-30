Measles Cases Hit 43 In Rockland

As the number of measles cases continues to rise across Rockland County with at least 43 confirmed cases reported, and 10 suspected cases, county health officials have scheduled additional free measles vaccine clinics.

In addition, Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert's, Rockland's health commissioner, has ordered all unvaccinated students in "private schools" in New Square, Monsey, and Spring Valley to stay home.

This is in addition to the letter issued on October 18, to schools that were attended by students with confirmed cases of measles, that unvaccinated students remain home.

The 25 schools in the targeted area have under a 70 percent vaccination rate. Students in the targeted area are to stay home for 21 days after the last confirmed measles case is reported, the health department added.

The clinics will be held:

Thursday, Nov. 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Community Outreach Center, at 21 Remsen Ave., Suite 201, Monsey.

Friday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Community Outreach Center, at 21 Remsen Ave., Suite 201, Monsey.

Sunday, Nov. 4, from 1 to 3 p.m., Mobile Van- Upper Parking Lot, at 728 North Main St., Spring Valley.

Tuesday, Nov. 6, from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Darden Center, at Dr. Berg Lane, Spring Valley.

During the clinics, the Health Department and Refuah Health Center will be offering non-immune residents who are six months of age and older one dose of MMR vaccine at no cost. People will be checked before entering to make sure they are not sick.

Since the county began offering the vaccine, a record 2,100 people have received the vaccine, health officials said.

Symptoms include a fever, rash, cough, conjunctivitis (red watery eyes) or a runny nose. People are considered infectious from four days before to four days after the appearance of the rash. Symptoms usually appear 10-12 days after exposure but may appear as early as seven days and as late as 21 days after exposure.

To prevent the spread of illness, the department is advising individuals who may have been exposed and who have symptoms consistent with measles to contact their health care provider, a local clinic, or a local emergency department before going for care. This will help to prevent others at these facilities from being exposed to the illness.

For questions regarding measles, call the New York State Department of Health toll-free at 888-364-4837.

