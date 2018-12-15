Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Gunman Who Robbed 14 Hotels In Airmont, Nanuet, Elsewhere Gets 21 Years In Federal Pen
news

Measles Outbreak Grows In Orange County

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Orange County is reporting six cases of measles.
Orange County is reporting six cases of measles. Photo Credit: Orange County Department of Health

The Orange County Department of Health is advising residents that as of Tuesday, Dec.18, there are six confirmed cases of measles in the county.

Three of these cases have been confirmed in children who attend school in Orange County, the department said.

The Health Department is working closely with the affected schools and individuals have been notified.

Unvaccinated and under-vaccinated persons have been excluded from school since measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease caused by a virus that is spread by direct contact with the nasal or throat secretions of infected people, the department added.

To help control the number of growing cases, the department will host a free clinic to administer MMR (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella) vaccine to non-immune individuals aged 12 months and older.

The clinic will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 21 at 124 Main St., (second floor), in Goshen.

Please register at www.health.ny.gov/gotoclinic/36 .

Symptoms of measles include a fever, rash, cough, conjunctivitis and/or a runny nose.

If you think you or a family member has the measles, or for more information, contact the Orange County Department of Health at (845) 291-2330 or your healthcare provider.

Currently, in Rockland County, there are 95 confirmed cases and seven suspected cases.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.