Measles Outbreak Now Reaches 52 Confirmed, Seven Suspected Cases In Rockland

The measles outbreak in Rockland continues to grow with 52 cases now confirmed and seven suspected cases, according to the Rockland County Department of Health.

The outbreak, which is clustered in New Square, Spring Valley, and Monsey, could move to other areas of the county, due to Rockland County’s small geographic size, said Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert, Rockland's Commissioner of Health.

Students from 25 schools who haven't been immunized and who may have been exposed have been directed by the county health department to stay home until they receive the immunization, or the incubation period for the disease has passed.

County health officials have also been visiting the affected schools each day to make sure all affected students are not attending school, the department said.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease caused by a virus that is spread by direct contact with nasal or throat secretions of infected people. Anyone who is not protected against measles is at risk of getting the disease. Those who are at high risk for complications if they get the measles include children and pregnant women who are not immune, as well as those who are immunosuppressed (when your body can’t fight disease).

Symptoms include a fever, rash, cough, conjunctivitis (red watery eyes) or a runny nose. People are considered infectious from four days before to four days after the appearance of the rash. Symptoms usually appear 10-12 days after exposure but may appear as early as 7 days and as late as 21 days after exposure.

A person is considered immune if:

They were born before 1957.

Have received two doses of the MMR vaccine.

A physician confirmed that you are immune.

A physician can confirm measles.

For more questions about measles, call the New York State Department of Health toll-free at 888-364-4837.

