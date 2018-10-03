Contact Us
Missing 16-Year-Old Believed To Be In New York Area

Daily Voice
Brooklynn Hays Photo Credit: Contributed
Brooklynn Hays Photo Credit: Contributed

A 16-year-old out-of-state girl has gone missing and her family says they believe she's in the New York City area.

Brooklynn Hays from Essex, Maryland ran away from home after a camping trip after she thought she was in trouble with her parents on Sunday, Sept. 30, according to WMAR-TV .

Her parents told the station they suspect she contacted someone she met online and that police believe she was seen somewhere in New York City.

“We believe she’s in danger," her cousin Korinne Gurnsey told WMAR. "We’ve been in contact with a lot of her friends and we don’t know where she is.”

She is described as a small girl with a soft voice with brown hair and brown eyes and 5-foot-3, 111 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, dark-colored Capri sweatpants and flip-flops. She left her cell phone at home.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

