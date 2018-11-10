Missing 16-Year-Old Located In Rockland

An autistic teenager who was reported missing in Rockland County over the holiday weekend has been found, according to police in Ramapo.

Over the weekend, the Ramapo Police Department issued an alert for a 16-year-old named Jason, who was reported missing in the area of New Hempstead Road near the border of Clarkstown. At 5:45 p.m. on Monday afternoon, the department reported that he had been located.

Police said that the teen was autistic, but can communicate. He was last seen near his home when he was reported missing, prompting an exhaustive search by police in Ramapo, Clarkstown and the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.