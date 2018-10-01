Contact Us
Missing: Alert Issued For 45-Year-Old Hudson Valley Woman

Daily Voice
Meridithe Marrow Photo Credit: New York State Police
Meridithe Marrow Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 45-year-old woman has gone missing in the area and state police are asking for the public's help in locating her.

New York State Police are searching for an endangered adult named Meridithe Marrow, who was reported missing by her family. Meridithe was last seen by her family at their residence in Dutchess County on Route 82 in the town of Unionvale near Oswego Road.

No description of clothing or possible direction of travel is available at this time. Meridithe is 5-foot-5, has brown hair, with hazel eyes.

If anyone has seen Meridithe or has information regarding her wellbeing and location they are asked to please contact the New York State Police at (845) 677-7300.

