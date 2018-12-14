Missing: Have You Seen This Area College Student Or His Car?

A 20-year-old college student from the area has gone missing and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating him.

Michael McLaughlin, of Cornwall in Orange County, attends Stony Brook University in Suffolk County on Long Island.

The 6-foot, 150-pound McLaughlin, who has brown hair and green eyes, was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 15 wearing a black jacket, black pants and white shoes. He is believed to be driving a 2008 gray Subaru Impreza with New York registration HRE-5719.

