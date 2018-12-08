Contact Us
Missing: Police Ask For Public's Help In Locating Teenage Girl, Younger Brother

Joe Lombardi
Yante Teller and Chaim Teller. Photo Credit: New York State Police
Fallsburg is located in Sullivan County. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A teenage girl and her younger brother have both gone missing and state police in the Hudson Valley are asking for the public's help in locating them.

The two, from Sullivan County, are 14-year-old Yante Teller and her 12-year old brother Chaim Teller. They were last seen by family on Saturday, Dec. 8 at their home in the town of Fallsburg.

The two were last seen getting into a vehicle in front of their home before it drove away, state police said.

The children are not believed to be in any imminent danger and are believed to have traveled to New York City, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 845-292-6600.

