Missing Rockland Woman, 58, Found

The 58-year-old woman who went missing over the weekend was found Monday and is safe, police said.

Shirley M. Huntoon had last been seen on Sunday, Sept. 16 at around 4:30 p.m. in the Village of Wesley Hills in Rockland County.

The Ramapo Police Department extended its thanks to the public in assisting with the successful search.

Original report

A 58-year-old woman has gone missing in the area and police are asking the public's help in locating her.

Shirley M. Huntoon was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 16 at around 4:30 p.m. in the Village of Wesley Hills in Rockland County, according to the Ramapo Police Department.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans with a white sweater and a gray scarf.

If you have seen her or know where she is, please contact Ramapo Police at 845-357-2400.

Share this story on Facebook by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.