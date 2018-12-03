Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice

Missing: Seen Him Or This Car? Alert Issued For Hudson Valley Man

Joe Lombardi
Kyle V. Jabusch
Kyle V. Jabusch Photo Credit: New York State Police

An endangered 25-year-old has gone missing and his family and state police are asking the public's help in locating him.

Kyle V. Jabusch was last seen at his Northern Westchester residence on Park Avenue in Goldens Bridge at approximately 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 5.

He left in a black 2013 Hyundai Elantra with NY registration HYT3172. He is possibly traveling westbound through Pennsylvania based on recent credit card transactions. Kyle has blond hair, blue eyes, is 6-feet tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

Any person that may have information on the whereabouts of Kyle Jabusch is asked to contact the New York State Police at 914-769-2600.

