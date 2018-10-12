Contact Us
Breaking News: Luring Incident Near Nyack Middle School Leads To Increased Police Presence
Missing Woman Found Dead At Piermont Pier, Identified

The Rockland County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit
The Rockland County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit Photo Credit: Rockland County Sheriff's Office

A 48-year-old woman who police had been searching for since Thursday has been found dead in the Hudson River and identified.

Jennifer Kavanagh was found Sunday morning by the Piermont Police dive team near the end of the Piermont Pier, said the Piermont Police.

"It is with a heavy heart that the Piermont Police Department is reporting that a missing person case that was filed on Friday, Oct. 12, has been resolved," the police department wrote on Facebook.

A large-scale search was triggered Friday when Kavanagh, a Piermont resident, was reported missing near the area of the Piermont Pier. Her bike was found in the area of the search.

Divers and marine units from across the Hudson Valley scoured the Hudson River for Kavanagh until they were forced to temporarily halt the search due to inclement weather on Friday. The search resumed over the weekend. She was last seen Thursday near the end of the pier.

Piermont police said they would like to acknowledge the hard work of the Piermont Fire Department in their efforts to find Kavanagh.

Police say the investigation into her death is ongoing, but foul play is not suspected.

