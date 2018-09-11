Missing Woman Found Safe

This story has been updated.

A woman whose family reported her missing after she vanished for more than a day has been found.

Family member Gissell Alarcon said Katy Ordonez-Garces of Fishkill was found late Friday afternoon safe and unharmed.

She was last heard from around 10 a.m. Thursday when she spoke with a family member, saying she had a horrible headache, said Alarcon.

When the family member rushed to her home, Ordonez-Garces was not there. She also didn't respond to text messages or phone calls, which the family said was highly unusual.

The family had contacted hospitals and filed a missing person report with the Fishkill Police.

