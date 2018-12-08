Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
news

New Days-Long Hutch Closure Scheduled

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The Hutchinson River Parkway will be closed for several days in Mount Vernon and Pelham.
The Hutchinson River Parkway will be closed for several days in Mount Vernon and Pelham. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Get set for a new closure last over several days on a stretch of the Hutchinson River Parkway.

Motorists have been advised that beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 14, the Hutchinson River Parkway will be closed in Mount Vernon and Pelham between exit 6 (I-95) and Exit 15 (Cross County Parkway). The closure is scheduled to conclude at 5 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 17, in advance of the morning commute.

Northbound traffic on the parkway will be detoured at the I-95 interchange. Southbound traffic will be diverted to the Cross County Parkway and the Bronx River Parkway. All ramps to the Hutchinson River Parkway south of the East 3rd Street overpass will be accessible for southbound traffic.

According to the NYSDOT, "the existing bridge, constructed in 1927, has become vulnerable to scour (the removal of sediments such as sand and gravel from around bridge abutments or piers) and deterioration. To ensure the bridge will remain operationally and structurally sound for years to come, the bridge is being replaced using innovative and modern engineering techniques."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.