New Info Released: 20-Year-Old College Student From Area Still Missing

Additional information has been released following the disappearance of a 20-year-old college student from the area.

Authorities are asking the public’s help in locating Michael McLaughlin, of Cornwall in Orange County, who attends Stony Brook University on Long Island.

The last time he was seen or heard from was early Thursday morning, Dec. 13.

Authorities are now saying that he reportedly left Stony Brook driving west in his 2008 gray Subaru Impreza with New York registration HRE-5719 and crossed the state line into New Jersey at approximately 6 a.m. Dec. 13.

The 6-foot, 150-pound McLaughlin has brown hair and green eyes, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and white shoes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact 631-632-3333.

