New Measles Update: Number Of Confirmed Cases Increases Again

New measles cases have continued to grow with the number reaching 90 confirmed cases on Friday, and another seven suspected cases, according to the Rockland County Department of Health.

The outbreak began with visitors to and from Israel in September. Since then the number continues to grow as unvaccinated or under-vaccinated children and adults are exposed, the department said.

The majority of the cases has mainly affected the Orthodox Jewish community in New Square, Spring Valley, and Monsey, health officials said.

One suspected case has been reported at a Rockland County public elementary school.

Shoppers at the Palisades Center mall and two other businesses in Spring Valley may have also been exposed to the measles over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend when a person measles visited those spots.

In an attempt to stem the rising number of cases, the Health Department will hold another free vaccine clinic on Tuesday, Dec. 11, near Bed Bath & Beyond on the first floor in the West Court of the Palisades Center, closest to Parking Lot A from 3 to 6 p.m.

During the clinic, the Health Department will be offering non-immune individuals who are 6 months of age and older one dose of MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine at no cost.

More than 6,000 vaccinations have been given since the outbreak began.

Symptoms include a fever, rash, cough, conjunctivitis (red watery eyes) or a runny nose. People are considered infectious from four days before to four days after the appearance of the rash. Symptoms usually appear 10-12 days after exposure but may appear as early as seven days and as late as 21 days after exposure.

For questions regarding measles, call the New York State Department of Health toll-free at 888-364-4837.

