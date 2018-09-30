Nighttime Security Exercises With Simulated Gunfire Will Be Held At Indian Point

On the heels of its quarterly siren test, which included sounding the horns at Indian Point at full volume last month, officials are set to conduct a new round of security training drills, this time with simulated gunfire.

Entergy will be conducting security training drills using weapons that simulate the real thing at night on Tuesday, Oct. 2 and Wednesday, Oct. 3. During the drills, people near the site may hear the sounds of gunfire as the training is carried out.

Officials said that they will be utilizing a technical innovation for the exercise known as “MILES” gear, or Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement Systems. Those systems use laser “bullets” and vests with laser-detection equipment, which duplicate the effects, including the sound of live ammunition. MILES gear is typically used for military and counter-terrorism training across the country to “make it as realistic as possible without using real bullets.”

Local law enforcement agencies have already been advised about the drills.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.