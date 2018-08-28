No Bull: Loose Bovine Still On Run In Westchester

The elusive Westchester bull must like his freedom because as of Friday afternoon, he was still on the run.

The bull wrangled his way free around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, in the area Stone Barns Center for Food & Agriculture in Pocantico Hills.

The Mount Pleasant Police, along with a little help from the Westchester County Police and, of course, workers at the center, have all been searching for the wily guy, who all kidding aside, could do some real damage if cornered.

"This isn't a joke," police said on Thursday. "We really are helping the restaurant and farm staff try to capture the cow."

The restaurant, Blue Hill at Stone Barns, known around the world for its farm-to-table approach to food, was named the best in the country recently by Eater.com.

In addition to the bull, police have also been dealing with repeated calls about a bear in the Hardscrabble area. They are asking residents to put away their bird feeders and stay clear if they see the bear.

This continues to be a developing story. Daily Voice will let you know if the bull, or bear, are found.

