Number Of Measles Cases In Rockland Nears 100

The number of measles cases in Rockland County is closing in on 100 with 91 confirmed cases and eight suspected cases, according to county officials.

In an effort to help stem the spread of the measles, the Rockland County Department of Health will hold a free vaccine clinic at the Palisades Center Mall on Tuesday, Dec. 11 from 3 to 6 p.m.

The clinic will be held indoors, near Bed Bath & Beyond, on the first floor in the West Court of the Palisades Center, closest to Parking Lot A. During the clinic, the Health Department will be offering non-immune individuals who are 6 months of age and older one dose of MMR vaccine at no cost.

The outbreak began with visitors to and from Israel in September. Since then the number continues to grow as unvaccinated or under-vaccinated children and adults are exposed, the department said.

The majority of the cases has mainly affected the Orthodox Jewish community in New Square, Spring Valley, and Monsey, health officials said.

One suspected case has been reported at a Rockland County public elementary school.

Shoppers at the Palisades Center mall and two other businesses in Spring Valley may have also been exposed to the measles over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend when a person measles visited those spots.

Symptoms include a fever, rash, cough, conjunctivitis (red watery eyes) or a runny nose. People are considered infectious from four days before to four days after the appearance of the rash. Symptoms usually appear 10-12 days after exposure but may appear as early as seven days and as late as 21 days after exposure.

For questions regarding measles, call the New York State Department of Health toll-free at 888-364-4837.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.