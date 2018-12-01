NY Amber Alert: Abducted 14-Year-Old Girl In 'Imminent Danger'

A New York Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted upstate girl who authorities say is in "imminent danger" and may be in or headed to the New York City area.

Joanna Coates, 14, was abducted around 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1 in Rochester, police say.

She is described as 5-foot-4, 100 pounds, with naturally brown hair that is now purple and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue Nike shirt, black leggings and Timberland boots.

Police believe she was abducted by a man who lives in the same neighborhood, 41-year-old Robert Gonzalez. He's described as a 6-foot, 185-pound Hispanic male with brown eyes and black (balding) hair.

Gonzalez was last seen traveling southeast and possibly heading for the New York City area. Authorities have not released information regarding the vehicle involved.

Anyone with information should call 866-NYS-AMBER or call 911.

