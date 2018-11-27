NY Amber Alert For 14-Year-Old Girl Canceled

Update:

The New York State Amber Alert issued for a 14-year-old upstate New York girl on Thursday has been canceled.

The girl, Karnerie Elliott, has been found safe. reportedly at a Walmart in Pennsylvania with 22-year-old Guillermo Torres-Acevedo.

Original report:

A New York Amber Alert has been issued following the abduction of a teenage girl Thursday morning.

Kamerie E. Elliot, 14, was taken around 8 a.m. Nov. 29 near Syracuse in the town of Byron in Genesee County and is in "imminent danger of serious harm and/or death," the alert says.

Guillermo Torres-Acevedo, 22, is the suspect accused in the abduction.

He is believed to be driving in a blue Dodge Journey SUV, similar to the one in the second image above. It has New York license plates numbered HHP5458.

Elliot is white, 4-foot-11, 140 pounds with white and has brown hair, hazel eyes with natural brown hair that is now said to be blue, according to the alert.

Torres-Acevedo, who is Hispanic, is 5-foot-6, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Troopers asked anyone who wants to report a sighting or share information to call (866) NYS-AMBER or 911.

