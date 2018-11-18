Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Breaking News: Dangerous Wind Chills: Thanksgiving Could Be Coldest In 147 Years
news

NY Amber Alert For 16-Month-Old Girl Canceled

Daily Voice
A look at info and photos for the Amber Alert.
A look at info and photos for the Amber Alert. Photo Credit: New York State Police

Update:

Rochester Police located both the toddler and her father, Terrence Williams, who were the subjects of an Amber Alert.

The 16-month old girl is safe and is at home,

The 27-year-old man, who turned himself in overnight, is at Rochester General Hospital under a mental hygiene arrest.

Original report:

A New York Amber Alert has been issued for a toddler who has been kidnapped by her father, a registered sex offender.

The 16-month-old girl was abducted by a 27-year-old in Rochester and officials say the girl is in imminent danger.

The child, Ta-Niyah Williams, has short black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 2-foot-11 and weighs about 22 pounds. She was reported missing on Monday night, Nov. 19.

The suspect, Terrence Williams, is a black male with short blond hair and hazel eyes. He is approximately 5-foot-6 and weighs about 140 pounds.

Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call (866) NYS-AMBER or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.

