Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Numerous Injured At Rockland Engagement Party When Deck Collapses
news

NY Amber Alert: Seen Her Or This Car?

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Malaya Johnson Photo Credit: NY Amber Alert
A red Ford Mustang sedan. Photo Credit: NY Amber Alert

A New York State Amber Alert has been issued after the abduction of a 12-year-old girl.

The abduction occurred at about 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 26 on Oak Street in Hudson Falls near Glens Falls, authorities said Thursday afternoon, Sept. 27.

The child has been identified as Malaya Johnson. She is 5-feet tall and 115 pounds with long, brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing light red jeans and a white tank top with a light-colored backpack.

The vehicle, possibly headed for New York City, is a red, two-door Ford Mustang sedan with an unknown license plate.

The vehicle may have been occupied by two unknown Hispanic males, authorities said.

The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that she is in imminent danger of serious physical injury and/or death.

Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call  (866) NYS-AMBER or dial 911.

Share this story on Facebook by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.