NY Illegally Moving Sex Offenders Into Group Homes With Disabled, Report Says

Registered sex offenders with some of the state’s worst designations are being illegally moved into group homes with developmentally disabled individuals, according to a report by upstate radio station WENY.

The report states that as many as 25 sexual offenders have been moved within group homes and facilities by the New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD). The report notes that those figures come following an investigation of “only a few counties,” and have been connected to the Jonathan Carey Foundation .

According to the report , “the few counties researched to date paint a picture of a massive extremely dangerous problem that must be immediately addressed and stopped now.”

As of Monday, Sept. 24, there were convicted Level 2 and Level 3 sex offenders at group homes and OPWDD facilities in Washington, Saratoga, Franklin and Suffolk counties. Level 2 threats are deemed an offender is a “moderate risk to repeat the offense, according to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice. Level 3 offenders are a “high-risk repeat offender and possible threats to public safety.”

In response to the discovery of the sex offenders living in his homes and facilities throughout the state, Michael Carey, the founder of the Jonathan Carey organization where the offenders were found, has repeatedly claimed that it illegally endangers the welfare of the disabled, according to multiple reports. He has also questioned the legality of placing sex offenders with developmentally disabled. Carey has reportedly already reached out to law enforcement officials throughout the state to make them aware of the situation.

OPWDD officials declined to comment about specific cases, but noted that the organization “only provides services for people with a diagnosed developmental disability as defined by state law and (the OPWDD) is obligated under the law to provide needed services to those who qualify regardless of a person’s clinical or forensic history.”

