One Body Recovered After Twin-Engine Plane With Three Aboard Crashes Off Long Island Coast

One body has been recovered after a small plane with three aboard crashed in the waters off the Hamptons late Saturday morning.

The Coast Guard and local partner agencies are involved in an ongoing search-and-rescue mission.

At approximately 11:10 a.m., watchstanders at Sector Long Island Sound were notified by Southampton Police that a twin-engine Piper PA-34 had crashed into the water about one mile south of Quogue, the Coast Guard said.

The watchstanders then dispatched a boat crew from Station Shinnecock aboard a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat.

A debris field and oil sheen has been located near the reported crash site, according to the Coast Guard.

Assisting in the search are Suffolk County Marine, Bay Constables, a commercial salvage crew, as well as multiple aircrews from the New York Air National Guard.

Coast Guard Cutter Bonito, an 87-foot Patrol Boat, is also now at the scene. An aircrew from Air Station Cape Cod is scheduled to be dispatched to relieve the Air National Guard.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

