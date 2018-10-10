Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
One Body Recovered After Twin-Engine Plane With Three Aboard Crashes Off Long Island Coast

Joe Lombardi
The plane crashed in the waters south of Quogue (outlined in red).
The plane crashed in the waters south of Quogue (outlined in red). Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

One body has been recovered after a small plane with three aboard crashed in the waters off the Hamptons late Saturday morning.

The Coast Guard and local partner agencies are involved in an ongoing search-and-rescue mission.

At approximately 11:10 a.m., watchstanders at Sector Long Island Sound were notified by Southampton Police that a twin-engine Piper PA-34 had crashed into the water about one mile south of Quogue, the Coast Guard said.

The watchstanders then dispatched a boat crew from Station Shinnecock aboard a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat.

A debris field and oil sheen has been located near the reported crash site, according to the Coast Guard.

Assisting in the search are Suffolk County Marine, Bay Constables, a commercial salvage crew, as well as multiple aircrews from the New York Air National Guard.

Coast Guard Cutter Bonito, an 87-foot Patrol Boat, is also now at the scene. An aircrew from Air Station Cape Cod is scheduled to be dispatched to relieve the Air National Guard.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

