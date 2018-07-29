Orange County Sewage Discharge Could Impact Public Areas

Thousands of gallons of raw sewage was discharged into the Hudson River on Wednesday morning, amid poor weather conditions in Newburgh.

The Newburgh Water Department issued an alert at approximately 10 a.m. on Wednesday, cautioning that over a 24-hour stretch, an estimated 5,000 gallons of untreated waste was dumped into the Hudson River near Renwick Street each minute.

Officials said that the discharge may have affected the Hudson River and other public areas. The notice comes following a series of similar discharges into the river in Poughkeepsie last week

