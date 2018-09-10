Orange County Sheriff Special Operations Group Earns SWAT Team Designation

One of the best just got better.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Group received SWAT Team Certification, making it one of just 15 teams in the state to earn such an accreditation.

The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services determined that the application submitted by the Sheriff’s Office met all requirements set forth by the NYS Municipal Police Training Council (MPTC) and awarded them the honor.

The SWAT Team Certification will be valid for two years, provided the Sheriff’s Office maintains the standards set forth by the MPTC. If they do that, the certification will then be extended to five-year periods.

According to Orange County Sheriff Carl DuBois, the Special Operations Group consists of SWAT Operators and Tactical Members that render support to the Patrol and Corrections Divisions as well as local law enforcement, by utilizing capabilities ranging from high-risk warrant execution and active shooter incidents to cell extractions and crowd control.

DuBois added, “the resources the Orange County Sheriff’s Office provides to the region are by far the best and meeting high standards such as the SWAT Team Certification coupled with New York State and CALEA Accreditations are a testament to the great team we have at the Sheriff’s Office."

