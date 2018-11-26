Person Infected With Measles Visited Palisades Mall, Health Department Says

Thousands of holiday shoppers may have been exposed to the measles after a resident infected with the measles visited several stores and restaurants in addition to the Palisades Mall.

The person is one of 83 people with confirmed measles in Rockland County as of Wednesday, Nov. 28, said officials with the Rockland County Department of Health.

Rockland County Health Department officials say the person visited the Best Buy at the Palisades Mall on Saturday, Nov. 24, when it was packed with shoppers looking for holiday bargains.

The infected person was also at Jalapa Express in Spring Valley on Saturday, in addition to Compare Foods supermarket in Spring Valley on Thanksgiving night, Nov. 22.

County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert said that the outbreak is not limited to one community however it is affecting residents of Spring Valley, New Square, and Monsey.

"Due to Rockland County's small geographic size, exposure to the measles may occur anywhere in Rockland," officials said.

Anyone who visited the following locations that the infected person visited may have been exposed to measles, the health department said.

Compare Supermarket on Thursday, Nov. 22 between 7 to 9:30 p.m., at 210 N. Main Street, Spring Valley

Jalapa Express on Saturday, Nov. 24 between 5:30 - 7:45 p.m., at 10 S. Main Street, Spring Valley

Best Buy in Palisades Mall (entered and exited through outside entrance and did NOT enter the Mall itself) on Saturday, Nov. 24, between 7 - 9:30 p.m., at 1240 Palisades Center Drive, W. Nyack.

These times reflect the period that the infected individual was in these areas and a two-hour period after the individual left the area, as the virus remains alive in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours, the health department said.

If you were present at these locations during these times, and are in any of the following high-risk groups, contact your health care provider by phone right away.

High-risk groups include:

Pregnant women

A child under 6 months of age

Immunocompromised or immunosuppressed (when your body can't fight disease)

Have not been vaccinated against the measles

Were born before 1957 and are immunosuppressed

The Health Department is actively working to contain the further spread of measles. As a result, if you are ill with a fever, rash, or conjunctivitis (red watery eyes) – help protect our community by staying home, not having visitors, and not going out in public.

For more information, contact the Measles Information Line at (888) 364-4837.

