Person Struck, Killed By Train In Haverstraw

A person was hit and killed by a CSX train in Haverstraw.
Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A person was struck and killed by a train in the area, according to CSX officials.

The person, who was on the tracks, was hit around 1:10 p.m. Wednesday by the train, which was headed north near the intersection of New Main Street and Conger Avenue in Haverstraw, said Christopher Smith, spokesman for CSX.

The Town of Haverstraw Police Department responded to the scene and are working with CSX to investigate the incident, he added.

"We appreciate the prompt response provided by local officials and extend our thoughts to those impacted by this tragic event,” Smith said.

Neither the identity nor gender of the victim was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

