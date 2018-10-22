Police Ask Public's Help In IDing Two Women Found Bound Together In Hudson River

Police are asking the public for help identifying two women reportedly found bound together floating on the rocks of the Hudson River.

The two women were found around 2:39 p.m. Wednesday when New York City police responded to a 911 call for two unconscious individuals in the vicinity of 68 Street and Riverside Park, off Manhattan's Upper West Side, said an NYPD spokesperson.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered two unidentified females unconscious and unresponsive with no obvious signs of trauma, laying on rocks near the river. EMS responded and pronounced the women dead at the scene.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation remains ongoing.

The women were described as both being 25- to 30-years-old, 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-6, medium build, medium skin tone, and shoulder length curly dark hair. Both were last seen wearing a black jacket with fur trim and black leggings

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.