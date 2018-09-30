Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Tornado Warning Issued For Rockland
news

Police Officer In Area Faces Felony ID Theft Charge

Joe Lombardi
Maxim Sander
Maxim Sander Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 28-year-old police officer currently employed in two Hudson Valley towns has been charged with a felony after a lengthy identity theft investigation, state police announced Tuesday.

The investigation determined that Maxim Sander obtained merchandise and services using stolen credit information, state police in Middletown said. Sander is currently employed as a police officer in the Orange County communities of

Sander was arrested on Monday, Oct. 1 and charged with second-degree identity theft, a felony. He was additionally charged with second-degree scheme to defraud as well as petit larceny, both misdemeanors. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable in the Town of Wallkill Court and released.

Additional arrests are expected in the case, according to state police.

State Police were assisted in the investigation by the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

