Police Search For Armed Man Suspected In Sex Assault

Police are the hunt for a Northern Westchester man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in Orange County while armed with a handgun.

The incident took place around 10:20 p.m. Monday when City of Newburgh police received a call about a woman running around naked inside of the Foundry, an apartment/condo complex located at 44 Johnes St., said Det. Lt. Joseph Burns.

When police arrived and spoke with the victim she claimed that she had been sexually assaulted by a black male who was armed with a handgun. She stated that he fled in a black SUV northbound on Liberty Street towards Broadway.

Officers located a dark-colored Nissan Xterra turning off of Liberty Street onto Broadway. Officer Joe Palermo initiated a traffic stop and began giving verbal commands for the driver to exit the vehicle. As the officer was giving the commands the vehicle sped off, northbound on Dubois Street, Burns said.

Palermo radioed that the vehicle was fleeing the area and pursued the vehicle. The vehicle eventually crashed into a building in the Town of Newburgh at the intersection of Powell Avenue and North Street. The driver of the vehicle fled towards I-84, Burns added.

Town of Newburgh, Town of New Windsor, and the New York State Police Aviation unit assisted in searching the area for the driver of the vehicle. A police K-9 unit was deployed but ultimately lost the track, police said.

City of Newburgh detectives were able to identify the suspect and driver of the Xterra as Andre Sims, 35, of the City of Peekskill. Sims is being sought in connection with this case and should be considered armed and dangerous, Burns said.

Anyone with knowledge on Sims location is urged to contact law enforcement.845-569-7509.

