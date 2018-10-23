Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
news

Police Seek New Yorkers' Help In Probe Of Baby Found Dead In Fairfield County

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Police are actively investigating the death of a baby found at a recycling plant.
Police are actively investigating the death of a baby found at a recycling plant. Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

Police are asking New Yorkers' for help finding the person responsible for dumping a full-term newborn baby boy at a Stamford recycling center on Tuesday, Oct. 16.

The baby was discovered at the recycling center by an employee who was sorting materials, police said.

Since the baby boy was discovered, Stamford investigators have worked hard to discover what area the recycling came from in order to focus their efforts in those towns.

At this point in the investigation, the child can only be described as a white or Hispanic male. No determination has been made as to whether the child was stillborn or died after birth.

Investigators have ruled out the possibility that the child came from the material that originated in Nassau County, or Andover, Massachusetts.

They are now focusing their efforts on the material that was delivered by a company that services Westchester County, as well as Northern Fairfield County, including Danbury and Ridgefield, and from local material delivered from lower Fairfield County, to include Stamford, Westport and Norwalk.

The majority of the material that was processed on the morning of Oct. 16, is known to have come from commercial properties/dumpsters.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to please contact the Stamford Police Department at 203-977-4420 or the New York State Police at (845) 677-7300. All calls can be kept confidential.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.