Prominent Doctor From Area May Have Sexually Abused 1,000 Young Patients

A prominent doctor from Westchester accused of mass sexual assault during his years of practice in New York City may have abused more than 1,000 young patients, a new report says.

Dr. Reginald Archibald of Pelham, who died at age 97 in 2007, treated and studied children who were small for their age at Rockefeller University University for 30 years.

This past October, the hospital released a letter saying it had evidence of the doctor’s “inappropriate” behavior with some patients, noting it first learned of credible allegations in 2004 , and asking for former victims to come forward.

In a November follow-up statement, the hospital said, "We profoundly apologize to those patients who experienced pain and suffering as a result of Dr. Archibald’s reprehensible conduct."

Most of the 17 victims who spoke to The New York Times, the majority of whom are men, said they learned of the possibility of other victims for the first time when they received the October letter.

"A few, however, said they had filed complaints with the hospital or authorities in the past, but their allegations were not investigated," the Times report said.

A CBS News report published on Tuesday says attorneys representing victims now say there may be more than 1,000 victims, which could make it the largest case of sexual abuse by one person in the nation's history.

Click here to read the CBS News report.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.