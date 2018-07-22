Contact Us
Reward Offered In Sex Assault Of 89-Year-Old Rockland Woman

Police have offered a $2,500 reward for information regarding the sexual assault of an 89-year-old woman.
Police have offered a $2,500 reward for information regarding the sexual assault of an 89-year-old woman. Photo Credit: New York State Crime Stoppers

A reward has been offered to anyone who has information regarding the sexual assault of an elderly woman in Nanuet.

The New York State Crime Stoppers issued a $2,500 reward this week for anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect who assaulted an 89-year-old woman around the time of the Fourth of July.

Police said that the assault took place between 4:30 p.m. on July 3 and 5 a.m. on July 4 in the area of Normandy Village in Nanuet. No additional information or description of the suspect has been provided. The woman was temporarily hospitalized for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

For Daily Voice's earlier report on the incident, click here.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the New York State Crime Stoppers hotline by calling 1-866-313-TIPS (8477).

