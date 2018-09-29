Rockland Attorney Gets Probation For Ticket/Zoning Fixing

A Rockland County lawyer was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to one count of official misconduct for fixing traffic tickets and zoning violations.

Lawrence Weissman, 56, of Sloatsburg, was sentenced Friday following his guilty plea, said Rockland District Attorney Thomas Zugibe.

Weissman, an attorney with offices in West Nyack, was appointed as special prosecutor by the Village of Spring Valley Board of Trustees in 2016. As the special prosecutor, Weissman was in charge of reviewing traffic tickets and zoning violations for the village, the DA's Office said.

Former trustee Vilair Fonvil proposed Weissman for the position.

Weissman admitted to submitting false documentation to a village judge in order to justify giving favorable plea dispositions at the behest of Fonvil, who attended plea negotiation sessions, met with individuals facing traffic charges and, on occasion, directed Weissman to dispose of charges, the DA's Office added.

All Spring Valley Justices had recused themselves from the case.

Weismann pled guilty before and was sentenced by the Honorable David M. Ascher, a Town of Clarkstown judge.

The sentence is the culmination of a lengthy investigation by the Public Corruption Task Force, a joint investigative unit for the District Attorney’s Office and the FBI.

