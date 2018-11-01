Rockland Business Owner 'Recovering' After Alleged Punch By Alec Baldwin

The Hudson Valley man who was allegedly punched by actor Alec Baldwin late last week in Manhattan has broken his silence in an interview with The New York Post.

Wojciech Cieszkowski, a 49-year-old construction business owner from Pearl River, told the Post he was "recovering" and was "sore, but I'll be fine."

The alleged incident reportedly involved a dispute over a parking space on Friday in Greenwich Village on East 10 Street. Baldwin has since denied he threw a punch.

"The assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false. I wanted to go on the record stating as much," Baldwin wrote on Twitter. "I realize that it has become a sport to tag people with as many negative charges and defaming allegations as possible for the purposes of clickbait entertainment.

"Fortunately, no matter how reverberating the echoes, it doesn’t make the statements true."

Cieszkowski did not provide details about the incident to the Post, but said he had seen Baldwin on TV "a few times."

A member of the Rockland Road Runners, Cieszkowski heard the bombs exploding after completing the Boston Marathon in 2013.

Baldwin, who was charged with misdemeanor assault and harassment, is due to appear in court on Nov. 26.

