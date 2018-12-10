Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Accumulating Snow Now Likely In Much Of Area As Quick-Moving Storm Sweeps Through
news

Rockland Doctor Convicted Of Sex Assault Of Young Girl

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Dr. Hiten Lakhani
Dr. Hiten Lakhani Photo Credit: Rockland County District Attorney's Office

A Rockland County doctor has been found guilty of the sexual abuse of a young girl under the age of 14.

Dr. Hiten Lakhani, 50, of New City, was found guilty Tuesday following a jury trial, said the Rockland County District Attorney's Office.

The defendant is an ophthalmologist with offices at 445 Route 304, in Bardonia, was found guilty of one count of sexual assault for the abuse which took place in August 2012.

“As a doctor, the defendant was keenly aware of how harmful his actions would be to his young victim," said District Attorney Thomas P. Zugibe. "This sexual predator now has the possibility of going to jail as a result of his depraved behavior.”

Lakhani, who has been practicing for more than 20 years and is licensed in New York and New Jersey, faces a maximum of one year in local jail when he appears in court for sentencing on April 15, 2019.

Based upon his conviction,  Lakhani, who continues to practice, will be required to register under the Sex Offender Registration Act or Megan’s Law.

This case was prosecuted by Stefanie Schera of the Special Victims’ Unit of the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.