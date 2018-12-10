Rockland Doctor Convicted Of Sex Assault Of Young Girl

A Rockland County doctor has been found guilty of the sexual abuse of a young girl under the age of 14.

Dr. Hiten Lakhani, 50, of New City, was found guilty Tuesday following a jury trial, said the Rockland County District Attorney's Office.

The defendant is an ophthalmologist with offices at 445 Route 304, in Bardonia, was found guilty of one count of sexual assault for the abuse which took place in August 2012.

“As a doctor, the defendant was keenly aware of how harmful his actions would be to his young victim," said District Attorney Thomas P. Zugibe. "This sexual predator now has the possibility of going to jail as a result of his depraved behavior.”

Lakhani, who has been practicing for more than 20 years and is licensed in New York and New Jersey, faces a maximum of one year in local jail when he appears in court for sentencing on April 15, 2019.

Based upon his conviction, Lakhani, who continues to practice, will be required to register under the Sex Offender Registration Act or Megan’s Law.

This case was prosecuted by Stefanie Schera of the Special Victims’ Unit of the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office.

