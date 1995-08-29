Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Rockland County Man Nabbed Exposing Himself On County Bus
news

Rockland Man Busted For Intoxicated Boating In Restricted Tappan Zee Bridge Waters

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A man was busted for boating while intoxicated in restricted areas around the Tappan Zee Bridge.
A man was busted for boating while intoxicated in restricted areas around the Tappan Zee Bridge. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man from Nyack was busted for boating while intoxicated during a late night jaunt in a restricted area of the Hudson River near the Tappan Zee Bridge in Rockland County.

The Rockland County Sheriff’s Marine Unit spotted a boater operating his vessel erratically at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 24 within the exclusionary zone of the Tappan Zee Bridge.

The vessel was stopped dockside and the operator, 59-year-old Mark Coyne, was arrested at the dock and charged with misdemeanor counts of operating a vessel with a blood alcohol content greater than .08 percent, operating a vessel while intoxicated and reckless operation of a vessel. He was also cited for several navigational law violations, the Sheriff’s Office noted.

Coyne was processed on the charges and released. He is due in the Village of South Nyack Justice Court on Sept. 4.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.