North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Rockland Measles Outbreak: Number Of Confirmed Cases Climbs Again

Kathy Reakes
Joe Lombardi
A look at measles symptoms.
A look at measles symptoms. Photo Credit: CDC

The number of measles cases continues to climb in Rockland County even with more than 6,000 vaccinations being administered over the past month.

Rockland County Health officials announced on Friday that there are 74 confirmed cases of measles in the county as well as four suspected cases that the County Department of Health is investigating.

The outbreak began with visitors to and from Israel in September. Since then the number continues to grow as unvaccinated or under-vaccinated children and adults are exposed, the department said.

The majority of the cases has mainly affected the Orthodox Jewish community in New Square, Spring Valley, and Monsey, health officials said.

All schools within the Village of New Square and any school with less than an 80 percent MMR vaccination rate within the geographical area affected by the measles outbreak (Spring Valley, Monsey) will be required to keep un- or under-vaccinated students home until 21 days have passed since the last confirmed measles case in Rockland, said County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert.

This is a more restricted rate than the initial school exclusion that required schools with less than a 70 percent MMR vaccination rate. The order affects 34 schools in Rockland County.

Symptoms include a fever, rash, cough, conjunctivitis (red watery eyes) or a runny nose. People are considered infectious from four days before to four days after the appearance of the rash. Symptoms usually appear 10-12 days after exposure but may appear as early as seven days and as late as 21 days after exposure.

For questions regarding measles, call the New York State Department of Health toll-free at 888-364-4837.

