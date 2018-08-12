Rockland Swim Coach Sentenced In Child Sex Case

David "Skip" Storch, a well-known Hudson Valley long-distance swimmer with his own Wikipedia page, was sentenced to seven years in prison for sexually abusing a young girl beginning when she was 10 years old.

Storch, 60, of New City, bursts into tears and called himself a coward during the sentencing on Tuesday for abusing the child between June 2008 and December 2011 in South Nyack.

A former swim coach and owner of Shu-Fly Tackle and Fly Shop in Nanuet, Storch was also sentenced to 15 years post-release supervision following his prison term, said Rockland County District Attorney Thomas P. Zugibe.

“The defendant has admitted to being a sexual predator who took advantage of an innocent child who trusted him," said Zugibe. "For that reason alone, the prison sentence meted out by the Court today is more than warranted.”

Storch will be required to register as a sex offender under the Sex Offender Registry Act, commonly known as Megan’s Law.

Executive Assistant District Attorney Stephen Moore and Senior Assistant District Attorney Kathleen Devlin prosecuted the case.

