Rockland Youth Gymnastics Coach Arraigned On Sex Abuse Charges

A popular local coach who owned gyms across the area has been arraigned on three counts of sexual conduct against a child and five counts of felony sexual abuse.

Joseph Lewin, 67, of Port Chester, also known as Joseph Lewandoski in the 1990s, was arraigned on the counts Tuesday for abusing children over a seven-year period, said the Rockland County District Attorney's Office.

“The defendant preyed upon children entrusted to his care and destroyed their innocence to satisfy his own sexual desires,” said District Attorney Thomas Zugibe. “The courage shown by these victims and their families to come forward will surely save additional young women from becoming future victims.”

Beginning in approximately 2007 and continuing until 2014, while working as a gymnastics coach at several athletic facilities in Rockland County, Lewin engaged in sexual contact with at least seven underage victims, the DA's Office said.

Over the years, Lewin owned Joe’s Gym in Hillburn , The Gym in Suffern, was co-owner and director of Universal Gymnastics in Spring Valley, The Mini Gym of Pomona, and was the founder of Mini Gym program for preschoolers and gymnastics in White Plains.

He was also a tumbling teacher at Mania in Stony Point.

Lewin faces a maximum of seven years in state prison on the top count of the indictment.

Following the indictment, Zugibe thanked the detectives with the Ramapo Police Department for their leadership on the case.

Zugibe added that anyone who may have been abused by Lewin is encouraged to contact his office at 845-638-5001.

Lewin is being held at the Rockland County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 19.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.